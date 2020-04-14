Death of 3-Year-Old Fort Worth Boy is Ruled Homicide

The death of a 3-year-old Fort Worth boy who died Easter Sunday is being investigated as a murder, police said.

Amari Boone, who was in the court-appointed custody of caregivers, was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center Friday morning with severe head trauma, police said in a statement.

The medical examiner ruled his death was a homicide.

In a statement, CPS said it is working with the Fort Worth Police Department to find out what happened and who is responsible.

The boy was in the state’s custody.

Boone and his 1-year-old brother were living with caregivers in an arrangement approved by a judge. The younger brother has been removed from the home and placed in foster care, CPS said.

"Before the children were allowed to live in that home, background checks and visits to the home were conducted," CPS said.

On March 22, Cook Children's warned of a spike in child abuse cases linked to "stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The hospital said it had treated seven cases of severe abuse of children under four-years-old in the previous week and two of the children died.