Death of 2-Month-Old Infant Under Investigation

Police in Grand Prairie are investigating the death of a 2-month-old.
Officers were called to the 50 block of Spring Creek Circle on Friday, Dec. 20.
When officers arrived, CPR was being performed on the infant. The infant was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Grand Prairie Detectives, in conjunction with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and Child Protective Services, are investigating this as a non-accidental death.
No arrest have been made at this time.