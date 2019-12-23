Grand Prairie

Death of 2-Month-Old Infant Under Investigation

By Matt Jackson

grand prairie police car
NBC 5 News

Police in Grand Prairie are investigating the death of a 2-month-old.

Officers were called to the 50 block of Spring Creek Circle on Friday, Dec. 20.

When officers arrived, CPR was being performed on the infant. The infant was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 36 mins ago

Space Heater Blamed for Early Morning House Fire

Arlington 27 mins ago

Burglar Hits 3 Jewelry Stores in North Texas

Grand Prairie Detectives, in conjunction with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and Child Protective Services, are investigating this as a non-accidental death.

No arrest have been made at this time.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairie
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us