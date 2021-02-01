Death of 18-Year-Old in Garland Ruled a Murder

Garland police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old man.

Investigators said Rhamil Reason's body was found just after 12 p.m. on Monday behind a business in the 500 block of West Interstate 30.

Surveillance video shows the man was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another person on Sunday night.

Police said, so far there has not been any reports of any one else injured.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is unknown. If you have any information about this shooting call 972-485-4850.