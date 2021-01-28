DallasNews.com

DEA's Dallas Office Announces Seizure of $45 Million in Meth, Heroin — its Largest Bust Ever

By Jesus Jimenez / The Dallas Morning News

This is what $45 million in meth and heroin looks like. It was all seized in a Denton County truck stop last October, the DEA's Dallas field office announced Wednesday.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas field office on Wednesday reported the largest seizure of methamphetamine and heroin in the branch’s history.

The drugs — 1,950 pounds valued at $45 million — were sniffed out by a dog during a traffic stop involving a refrigerated tractor-trailer in Denton County on Oct. 8, the DEA said. They had been stashed inside a secret compartment of the truck.

The enormous haul had been split into 633 packages, and the agency said the drugs eventually would have been repackaged for distribution in Texas, Chicago, St. Louis and Atlanta.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

