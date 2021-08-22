Deaf Dog Missing Since Thursday Rescued From Storm Drain in Arlington

The big hole in the roadway might have looked like normal street work to anyone driving by Saturday, but on Kelly Elliot Road in Arlington, there was actually a rescue mission underway.
"It's been an all-day process," Arlington police Ofc. Kristi Weil said.
A 15-year-old deaf dog named Zoey, who was missing since Thursday, was found in a storm drain.
Getting to her was no easy chore.
Crews dug up the street and cut into a pipe to get to her, but there was still one more challenge.
"One of the firemen had an idea to try and find a skateboard to help get into a drainage pipe and try to rescue her," Weil said.
After sliding into the drain an Arlington firefighter pulled Zoey to safety, bringing a happy ending for all those watching and waiting.
"There were cheers of joy and tears when Zoey was rescued,” Weil said.
Zoey was taken by ambulance to a local veterinarian's office to be checked out.