Deadly shooting in Old East Dallas leaves man, 23, dead and neighbors fed up with recent violence

Neighbors at Roseland Townhomes in Old East Dallas said they were startled by a barrage of gunfire Wednesday night that killed a man and left bullet holes in cars and homes.

Dallas Police said it responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Ave. around 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man outside the townhomes with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died, according to a police news release.

Police identified the victim on Thursday as 23-year-old Charles Dennis III.

"I’ve only been here 8 months and this happens every other night, shootings, shootings, shootings," said Deleatrice Smith. "I’m planning on getting out of here, I’ve got my babies and kids, they already don’t even come outside and it’s just getting to be too much."

Smith said after the shooting stopped on Wednesday night, she went outside to check her car, which was riddled with bullets.

"I came out to where he was laying, I looked and when I looked I was saying, 'Oh My God!' He was trying to say, 'Help, help," said Smith about the victim.

He was on the sidewalk in front of her neighbor's townhome, according to Smith.

"I'm shook up because this boy was right here, he was a baby," said Anita Bell whose home was sprayed with bullet holes on the side, the door and window.

She said she too saw the victim. Neighbors don't know him well but believe he may be an innocent bystander and doesn't live there. Police have not released any information regarding the victim other than his name.

"I was trying to talk to him, you know and hold his hand and let him know that, 'Hey pull through' but that baby, that's my kid's age, I've got a son, that could have been one of my kids," expressed Bell.

At the other end of the street, other neighbors discovered bullet holes on their front porch.

"This is scary, right here in our home," said Tijerra Williams. "When we heard the shots last night, it sounded pretty close, so we had all moved to the front of the house and now looking, there's a couple bullet holes in the door, over there on the wall."

She too said she's trying to move her family.

“We're trying to get out of here man, this is the second time in one day. As of yesterday morning some drama over here and that stuff last night, don’t want to deal with it," said Williams.