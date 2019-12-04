Deadly Pedestrian Crash Closes I-20 in Grand Prairie

A person was killed after being struck by several vehicles along Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie Wednesday morning, police say.

The incident closed eastbound I-20 between Texas 360 and Great Southwest Parkway shortly before 4 a.m. Lanes were reopened by about 7:20 a.m.

According to police at the scene, a person was struck by several vehicles along the highway. All drivers involved stopped and are cooperating with officers, police say.

Law enforcement from Arlington and Grand Prairie are investigating.

Drivers going east on I-20 can exit to Texas 360, take Mayfield Road to Texas 161 to return to I-20.

No other details were available.

