Deadly Pedestrian Crash Closes I-20 in Grand Prairie

gp fatal ped crash 120419
NBC 5 News

A person was killed after being struck by several vehicles along Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie Wednesday morning, police say.

The incident closed eastbound I-20 between Texas 360 and Great Southwest Parkway shortly before 4 a.m. Lanes were reopened by about 7:20 a.m.

According to police at the scene, a person was struck by several vehicles along the highway. All drivers involved stopped and are cooperating with officers, police say.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 36 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 49 mins ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

Law enforcement from Arlington and Grand Prairie are investigating.

Drivers going east on I-20 can exit to Texas 360, take Mayfield Road to Texas 161 to return to I-20.

No other details were available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us