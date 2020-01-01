Deadly Crash in Lewisville Causes Delays

One person died in a crash between two vehicles in Lewisville early Wednesday morning, police said.

Lewisville police and fire crews responded about 3:45 a.m. under the bridge of Interstate 35E on State Highway 121. Police say a GMC SUV and a Chevrolet sedan were involved in the crash.

Three people were hospitalized and one of whom died at the hospital, police said.

Southbound lanes of Highway 121 were closed and traffic was being diverted to northbound I-35E. Northbound drivers on 121 were allowed to continue straight and not turn left onto I-35E.

No other information was available.