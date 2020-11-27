Deadly Crash Forces Closure of State Highway 183 in Irving

One man is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon in Irving that is expected to close State Highway 183 for a "few hours," police say.

The crash happened Friday on the westbound side of 183 at Story Road, according to the Irving Police Department.

Police said the crash killed a 57-year-old man and involved a semi-trailer and two other vehicles.

Authorities urged drives to find an alternate route.

The victim's identity had not been released as of 5:15 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be update.