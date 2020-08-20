Deadlines to Apply for Ballot in Mail Set for October

Even though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an emergency proclamation extending the early voter period for the November elections by an extra week, the deadlines for voting haven't changed.

The Dallas County Elections Department released a press release Thursday reminding voters about two big deadlines: Oct. 5, the deadline to register to vote, and Oct. 23, the deadline to apply for ballot by mail.

A voter may apply for ballot by mail if the individual is 65 or older, has a disability, has an expected absence from the county or confined in jail but eligible to vote, Dallas County said.

Any individual that falls under those categories and wishes to apply for ballot by mail can click here for the online application available in English and Spanish.

Those who wish to apply in person have a deadline of Oct. 12.

An individual must also be registered to vote in order to apply for ballot by mail.

For more information, you can visit the Dallas County Elections Department website here or call their hotline at 469-627-VOTE.