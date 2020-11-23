Tarrant County

Deadline to Apply for Rental Assistance in Tarrant County is Dec. 9

All unpaid rent must be paid in full when the CDC order expires on Jan. 1, 2021

NBC 5 News

The deadline to apply for the Tarrant County Rental Assistance Program is Dec. 9, 2020.

According to Tarrant County, unpaid rent must be paid in full when the CDC order expires on Jan. 1, 2021. The current CDC order does not provide forgiveness of rent payments.

Those in need of rental assistance can apply online through the CARE 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance program.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court has allocated funds to assist with rental payments for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tarrant County said.

Tarrant County said the rental assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to periodic review of eligibility.

The final determination of eligibility and the amount of assistance provided will be determined by Tarrant County.

According to Tarrant County, all funds granted will be paid directly to the landlord.

Those eligible for this program may be referred to another assistance program or partner organization, Tarrant County said.

According to Tarrant County, in order to be eligible for the program, the renter submitting the application must:

  • Be a Tarrant County resident not living within the Fort Worth city limits
  • Be named as a party on the lease agreement
  • Have experienced a loss of income directly related to COVID-19
  • Have only one residence
  • Have unpaid rent on or after April 1, 2020
  • Have not and will not receive rental assistance for same period(s) from another rental assistance program
  • Provide all required documentation

The applicant's landlord must be willing to participate in the program, must certify that rent is owed or will become owed during renter's residency on the landlord's property, and must provide all required documentation. 

The required documentation includes the renter's government-issued ID or Social Security Card and a copy of a notice to vacate or eviction notice, if applicable.

The landlord will also be required to provide a copy of the current ledger and lease agreement.

Additional documentation will be required if income loss is a result of layoff, reduction of hours, or renter-owned business revenue loss, Tarrant County said.

Those with questions about CARE 4 Tarrant Rental Assistance Program can email RentHelp@TarrantCounty.com or call 817-850-7940 for additional information.

