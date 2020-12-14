Deadline for Affordable Care Act Enrollment is Tuesday

Tuesday is the deadline for open enrollment to sign up for health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), otherwise known as "Obamacare."

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of Americans who have lost their jobs without health insurance.

Prior to the pandemic, Texas was already the state with the most uninsured people – an estimated 18.4% of Texans have no health insurance of any kind, according to the State Comptroller’s office.

There are more than 70 health insurance plans available under the ACA, depending upon the person’s age, income, and location.

People who live in 36 states are eligible to enroll in ACA plans.

Those who are interested can sign up for coverage on healthcare.gov through Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of the United States is set to rule on a case, brought by Texas and several other states, that argues the ACA is unconstitutional. During oral arguments in November, Chief Justice John Roberts was among the justices who indicated that just because one portion of the law is in dispute – the mandate that requires people to have health insurance of some kind – that does not necessarily mean that the entire program should be dismantled.