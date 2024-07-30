Deadline approaching to register existing short-term rentals in Plano following city-wide ban

A big deadline is looming in Plano for those who run a short-term rental home like an Airbnb or Vrbo.

On August 1, many will have to officially register with the city or else break the law.

This comes after outcry over crime and problems with the rentals in neighborhoods led the city council to impose a ban and new restrictions on short-term rentals, also known as STRs.

Back in April, Plano city council members voted to approve a ban on most new short-term rentals in the city. That means no new short-term rentals – homes that people rent, in place of hotels, on popular sites like Airbnb and VRBO – are allowed in single-family neighborhoods. They will be allowed, however, in certain areas of the city, including areas that are currently zoned to allow for hotels.

Almost two years of meetings, public hearings, and studies led to the crackdown on STRs.

Residents in neighborhoods had complained for a long time to the city council of wild parties, gunfire, and trashed streets surrounding houses that were being rented out on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo.

The ban will prevent new rentals from popping up in neighborhoods in the city. As for the existing short-term rentals that were already established before the ban on new properties, owners and operators must register that rental with the city of Plano by August 1 to avoid penalties.

There are a number of things that the city is requiring property owners to submit as part of the registration, including proof of insurance, websites where the rental is listed, complete details on the property and who runs it, a full floor plan with photos, and a self-inspection report.

Those who do not comply with the requirements of the registration program may result in the revocation or denial of a short-term rental application.

Click here to fill out the registration form. It can be mailed or emailed.

The registration process includes paying a $300 nonrefundable fee. A $100 discount is being offered if the operator participates in a training program and has no nuisance or serious incidents within the previous 12 months.