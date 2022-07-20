Dead, Decomposing Animals Found Outside Parker County Home, Woman Arrested

A woman from Parker County is facing multiple counts of cruelty to animals after sheriff's investigators found several dead animals on her property.

Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the home of 31-year-old Shamorrowia Jeanette Alexander to perform an animal welfare check. When they arrived they reported finding a decomposing bull inside a pen with an empty hay feeder.

After walking the property, deputies also found several turkeys and chickens in pens alongside multiple deceased animals. They also discovered a live goat in another pen without an available water source.

Among the deceased animals were horses, peacocks, rabbits, mini horses and emus.

Investigators reported that none of the deceased animals had access to fresh water and the water on site was contaminated.

The remaining animals are being evaluated by a local veterinarian, the sheriff's department said.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the law requires animal owners to provide adequate shade, food and fresh water for all animals.

"In the climbing temperatures, it is imperative," said Authier.

Alexander was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. It's not clear if she's obtained an attorney.