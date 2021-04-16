DEA Arrest Dallas Attorney for Attempt to Launder Money Gained from Drug Trafficking

A year-long investigation leads to the arrest of 51-year-old Rayshun Jackson, the attorney at the helm of The Jackson Law Firm in Dallas, who is accused of attempting to participate in money laundering income from drug trafficking, according to the Department of Justice.

While DEA detectives were investigating a large-scale opioid distribution ring, the DOJ said an undercover agent came in contact with a high-level dealer who said he could introduce them to someone who could launder the money obtained from selling drugs.

According to a criminal complaint (below), the undercover agent asked if the contact could launder $500,000, and the dealer responded that he knew "business people" who "do this for a fee."

The undercover agent was connected to Jackson just two weeks later at his office on Pacific Avenue, investigators said, where he asked if Jackson could clean "half a mil a month."

The pair agreed to start with $100,000 that would be cleaned for a 4% fee with a 1% bonus and Jackson was handed a bag full of cash, the complaint said.

The DOJ said Jackson was arrested Wednesday, and appeared in federal court on Friday.

It is not clear if he has obtained an attorney.