De-Escalation Training Law Modeled After Dallas Police Policy

As other US cities contend with misconduct at the hands of police, Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) went to the Dallas Police Academy Wednesday to highlight a new law that promotes de-escalation. It supports training across the nation to mirror what Dallas already does.

Cornyn watched a Dallas training session depicting a domestic dispute gone bad. Domestic violence between emotional residents can easily escalate when officers are sent to intervene, a key situation for de-escalation training.

Cornyn used the existing Dallas training as an example for the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act that took effect in December.

“Dallas is a model for professional policing,” Cornyn said at a round table discussion of the new law.

At the discussion, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the training priority and community cooperation helped Dallas reduce violent crime over the past two years as other cities saw increases.

“When it comes to policing, good training saves lives, period. You get out what you put in,” Johnson said.

Johnson said plans for a new Dallas Police Academy will help make training even better.

Also invited to Cornyn’s round table was Marsalis Avenue Church of Christ Pastor William Lamont Ross. He said Dallas Police have been welcome partners at his church.

“I want the officers in our area to know who my sons are so they don't see them as a threat,” Ross said.

The new law was devised in the wake of 2020 protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. At that time, Former Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall posted a "duty to intervene" policy for Dallas officers.

Dallas has since also added Advance Bystandership in Law Enforcement or ABLE training for every officer on how to intervene, even if a superior is involved in misconduct.

Mike Mata, Dallas Police Association President, said de-escalation training that covers some of the same issues have been in place for ten years.

“It shows in what the officers are doing, how we have reduced officer-involved shootings, we have reduced internal affairs complaints,” Mata said. “We owe that to each other as members of this police department and our profession, but even more we owe that to the citizens of Dallas.”

Pastor Ross said he hopes the new law will help spread consistency across the nation on how law enforcement responds to residents.

“While training can not change the hearts of individuals, it can reveal personal blind spots. It can broaden ones thinking and help understand the experiences of others,” Ross said.

The new law includes $124 million to help other agencies pay for the training.

“There are solutions rather than draconian solutions that have been offered by some -- I mentioned defund the police, for example -- that really don’t serve the public interest. There are better alternatives,” Cornyn said. “Accountability is very important and we have a system of justice that provides that accountability when mistakes are made. But what we need primarily is to provide mutual respect and trust between law enforcement and the communities in which they serve.”

The senator said other cities can apply for grants to help them add the training and the US Justice Department will help implement the new programs.

Mata said a bill is pending in the Texas Legislature this year to make de-escalation required training for all Texas Peace Officers.