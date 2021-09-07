DCTA Launches New GoZone Ride Share Service

Denton County Transportation Authority is launching the new GoZone on-demand rideshare service on Tuesday.

According to DCTA, the service works like a minibus that comes when you want, where you want.

Through a partnership with Via, GoZone will provide safe, convenient, accessible and affordable rides with limited wait times.

"GoZone will improve how people live, work and play by enabling them to use an on-demand rideshare service that transports riders where they are to their destination," Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO said. "In addition, GoZone will provide more service coverage area and hours of operation than current fixed-route bus options to help people get where they need to go."

The on-demand rideshare service, powered by Via, allows riders to be able to utilize for trips within two dedicated zones: Denton and Lewisville/Highland Village GoZones, DCTA said.

A fleet of vans will pick up and drop off riders at virtual stops within the zones. Riders can use GoZone with a DCTA pass or purchase a single trip for $.0.75.

Passengers can also get their first four rides free until October 7.

"Equitable, flexible access to transportation is at the core of Via's mission, and our partnership with DCTA is an amazing example of how tech-enabled transit can help connect communities to jobs, healthcare, and educational opportunities," Dillon Twombly, Chief Revenue Officer at Via, said. "We are proud to work with DCTA and are excited to see how GoZone will improve mobility for Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village riders."

The service runs 365 days per year with the following hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays and holidays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday through Saturdays, rides must start and end within the same zone (either Denton or Lewisville/Highland Village/Business 121). On Sundays, riders can book rides between the zones.

For more information on hours of operation and how to book your ride, visit dctagozone.net.