LIVE NOW: Closing arguments ongoing for man accused of driving to Dallas to kill ex-girlfriend's husband

The trial continues Friday for the man accused of driving to Dallas to kill his high school girlfriend's husband in a murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors said 49-year-old Darrin Ruben Lopez had been having a torrid love affair with his high school ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Faith, and that he drove to Dallas from his home in Tennessee to kill her husband.

Jamie Faith, police said, was gunned down on Oct. 9, 2020, as he and his wife Jennifer Faith walked their dog near their Dallas home, a day after their 15th wedding anniversary.

For nearly four hours on Thursday, Lopez took the stand in his own defense and answered questions about his relationship with Jennifer Faith, her husband's murder, and his military service.

Lopez is a Special Forces veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq.

His defense attorneys said he was duped and manipulated by his ex into believing she was being abused by her husband and that only then did he agree to the plot to avenge her.

The trial recessed Thursday following the testimony of Dr. John Fabian, a certified forensic and clinical psychologist who testified about Lopez's mental and physical health.

The defense asked Fabian: "Would this have happened if Jennifer Faith had not pushed 'his buttons?'"

Despite an objection by the prosecution, the judge allowed the doctor to respond.

“No,” responded Fabian.

Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty in February 2022 to orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot and enlisting Lopez's help, admitting she manipulated him into believing her husband was sexually and physically abusive through graphic emails and text messages she sent from her account and fake accounts in the names of her husband and a worried friend.