‘Dateline' to Examine Coppell Man's 2014 Death Friday Night

NBC’s Dateline will examine the story behind the death of Jonathan Crews, a Coppell man who was fatally shot in his apartment in 2014.

A Dallas County jury decided in a three-day civil trial on Sept. 23 that Brenda Kelly, Crews’ former girlfriend, was responsible for his death and awarded the Crews family $206 million in damages.

At the time of the civil trial, Kelly was not charged with a crime in connection with Crews’ death.

A lawyer for the Crews family asked jurors to award the family more than $129 million. The jury increased the final award, Crews’ lawyers told The Dallas Morning News.

The two-hour episode of Dateline, “Behind Door 813,″ airs at 8 p.m. Friday on NBC 5.

