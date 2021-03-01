Date Set for Amber Guyger Appeals Hearing for Botham Jean Killing

A date has been set for Amber Guyger's appeals hearing for her 2019 conviction in the murder of Botham Jean.

The hearing is set to begin on April 27 at 1 p.m.

Attorney Michael Mowla will present oral arguments on behalf of Guyger on April 27, while Assistant District Attorney Douglas R. Gladden will present oral arguments on behalf of the state.

Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing Botham Jean inside his apartment in September 2018.

Guyger lived in the same apartment complex, one floor directly below Jean, and she said she mistook him for an intruder when she entered his apartment instead of her own.

Guyger's defense team is claiming the charge should have been criminally negligent homicide instead of murder.

The defense argued that while Guyger did knowingly shoot to kill, she believed that her life was in danger and so she was entitled to use deadly force.

For the murder conviction, Guyger faced between five and 99 years but only received 10 years behind bars.

If her conviction is changed to criminally negligent homicide on appeal, Guyger would face 180 days to two years behind bars.

According to Texas law, if a deadly weapon is used, the charge is then a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum 10 years behind bars.

Probation remains an option with a negligent homicide conviction, so the best case for Guyger could be probation or time served.