Data shows crime is down in Fort Worth however, is it enough?

Concern grows among residents and leaders of Fort Worth following the recent shootings.

On Tuesday night, two armed men were shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer and an arson investigator. On Monday night, three were killed and 11 were shot after gunfire erupted at ComoFest.

Still, Fort Worth Police reports a lower rate of gun-related crimes in comparison to previous years.

According to the police department’s crime report which compares data from the first quarter of 2022 and 2023, cases of aggravated assault are down 2.5%.

Aggravated Assault Offenses

January to March 2022 767 offenses January to March 2023 748 offenses Percent change -2.5% Source: Fort Worth Police Department

The report defines aggravated assault as, “An unlawful attack by one person upon another wherein the offender uses a weapon or displays it in a threatening manner, or the victim suffers obvious severe or aggravated bodily injury."

Murder offenses also show a downward trend during the first quarter of the year.

Murder & Nonnegligent Manslaughter and Negligent Manslaughter Offenses

January to March 2022 26 offenses January to March 2023 18 offenses Percent change -30.8% Source: Fort Worth Police Department

However, weapon law violations are up nearly 10% in Fort Worth.

Weapon Law Violations

January to March 2022 263 offenses January to March 2023 289 offenses Percent change +9.9% Source: Fort Worth Police Department

In an effort to curve violent crime, the City of Fort Worth is officially set to begin its One Second Collaborative with United Way of Tarrant County this summer.

"We put in over $1,000,000 this year. We're in the process that they have started having meetings and group sessions to get people on the ground to actually have other organizations to come together and insist on the gun violence," Chris Nettles, Councilman District 8 of Fort Worth said.

However, Nettles insists more people need to get involved.

“We need parents, neighborhoods, brothers in the community to help us fight this gun violence,” Nettles said.

Chyna Norman was born and raised on the South Side of Fort Worth. She said she remembers, "just a lot of gun violence, gangs, like just popular people like, in the area."

According to a map from the Fort Worth Police Department, Norman's neighborhood is considered a hotspot with more than ten shootings reported from March 8, 2021 to April 18, 2021.

"I feel like at a certain point people came around to try to shut it down, but, you know, of course, it will die down. Then they'll start right back up because, I mean, this area is not you can't really avoid that type of thing," Norman said.

She worries neighbors and even city leaders are no longer surprised by violent events.

"It's like it goes unnoticed. It just keeps happening because there's something that we're used to," Norman said. "If everybody can just get on one accord with things, that'll be good. But of course, it will take time. It's not going to happen overnight. People have certain mindsets, trauma, all those things. So, it will be something that has to be just community-based. Everybody just have to be involved in it and want to make a change."

Nettles said efforts to combat violence continue.

"We have worked with our MPOs. We also have we're working on setting up police towers within certain hotspots, spots in the area," Nettles said. "But you also don't want to violate the privacy of our residents. And so that's why it is important that we have those community conversations and our pastors and leaders coming together and say, how can we participate?"

However, a deficit in staffing, Nettles said, poses a hurdle for the city.

"One solution could be over policing, but we don't even have officers to even do that," Nettles said. "Our sergeants know what our hot spots are, and then doing some heavy patrolling around the areas of the time frames that our spots are, and we're just not able to stop it as fast as we want to stop it."