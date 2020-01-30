DART to Sell Property to Southwest Airlines

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has agreed to sell a small amount of surplus property in Dallas to Southwest Airlines.

Southwest wants to acquire the DART-owned property near Wyman Street for the purpose of closing the public street right-of-way on the west side of DART's Green and Orange Line tracks.

The property is approximately 2,681 sq. feet and would be used by Southwest as part of their office complex near Burbank Station.

The DART Board agreed to sell the property at fair market value since sale does not impact DART operations. The sale is subject to the approval of the Federal Transit Administration.