DART to Return Back to Regular Schedule Starting Feb. 26

The roads are clearing up and the DART bus and rail service will resume Saturday, Feb. 26, on its regular schedule.

Earlier this week, the transportation company suspended its service due to the extreme winter weather experienced across the North Texas area.

"Throughout the extreme weather this week, DART continued to provide service through our bus network, including 14 bus routes dedicated to riders at our rail stations," said Michele Wong Krause, chair of the DART Board of Directors.

Riders can continue to stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.

"DART employees also worked throughout the night transporting passengers after service hours from rail and bus stations to ensure they got home safely," said Wong Krause.

The following DART transit centers will be available with staff from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to ensure riders stay safe and warm during their travels:

Addison Transit Center

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

Downtown Garland Station

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

Ledbetter Station

Parker Road Station

South Garland Transit Center

"The safety of DART riders and employees will always be the primary focus of the agency," said Wong Krause.