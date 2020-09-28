DART to Implement Service Increases and Frequency Improvements on Oct. 19

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will be implementing changes in bus, rail, and GoLink service starting on Oct. 19.

The agency will restore service on a several routes and improve the frequency of others to just under 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, DART said.

Seven higher volume bus routes and light rail service will offer 20-minute frequency on weekdays until 7 p.m., and 30-minute frequency after 7 p.m. Weekend service will remain unchanged.

A Western Carrollton GoLink service, which has been operating on a trial basis since May 11, will become permanent, DART said.

According to DART, low ridership routes 27, 42, 155, 210, 211, 385, 585, 840, and 887 will be discontinued, modified, or replaced.

Sixty-five routes with higher ridership and potential for social distancing concerns, as well as the Trinity Railway Express, will return to pre-pandemic service levels.

Forty-eight routes in the system will remain on their current modified schedules, DART said.