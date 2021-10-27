DART

DART to Hold Virtual Public Meetings for Draft 2045 Transit System Plan

dart-logo-generic
NBC 5 News

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will hold two virtual public meetings for the Draft 2045 Transit System Plan on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

According to DART, the North Texas region is expected to continue its rapid growth, adding nearly 4 million new residents and approximately 2.2 million jobs by the year 2045.

The mobility landscape is also changing as it incorporates new technology and innovative services, DART said.

DART said the agency has created the Draft 2045 Transit System Plan in an effort to address the rapid growth and new mobility trends as well as update the preexisting plan.

According to DART, the plan will involve improvements and investments in order to create a more accessible, sustainable, and reliable system.

Virtual public meetings will be held on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

One of the meetings will be recorded and made available on the DART website, the agency said.

Visit www.DART.org/2045 to get the virtual meeting link, learn more about the plan, and provide input via the public feedback form, available through Nov. 15.

