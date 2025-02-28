DART to hold meeting Friday on bills that would cut contributions from member cities

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is holding a special meeting on Friday concerning the two proposed bills in the Texas Legislature that would cut contributions by its member cities.

Legislation was filed this month in Austin reducing the 1-cent dedicated sales tax contribution by 25%.

House Bill 3187 filed by Plano Rep. Matt Shaheen, and Senate Bill 1557 filed by state Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney, would allow DART's 13-member cities to lower their contribution levels.

The dedicated 1-cent of sales tax revenue that each of 13-member cities contribute has funded DART since its creation by the Texas Legislature in 1983.

The City of Plano is leading the push to reduce DART funding in the Texas Legislature.

For Plano, reducing the 1-cent dedicated sales tax contribution equals $27.5 million of a budgeted $110 million it sends to DART annually based on how much sales tax revenue that 1-cent produces.

Friday's meeting addressing these proposed bills will be held at 9 a.m. at the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Headquarters, located at 1401 Pacific Avenue, in Conference Room 1-C on the first floor.

The meeting will be open to the public and can also be viewed virtually here.