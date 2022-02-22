DART Suspends Rail Operations Due to Winter Weather Advisory

To ensure the safety of both its passengers and employees, DART is suspending rail operations Wednesday, Feb. 23 due to the winter weather advisory.

DART says it will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations and shuttle bus service will be available every 45 minutes.

This comes after DART announced the suspension in services following the winter storm on Feb. 5, the first time since its start in 1983.

For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District (CBD), Route 960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul, and Pearl/Arts District stations.

Although the Dallas Streetcar will not operate at this time, there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

To find alternate routes, passengers should look for the red "Rail Disruption" bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.

The transportation service is also canceling all subscription trips for DART Paratransit with the exception of trips for medical purposes.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Services will resume on Thursday, Feb. 24, and can be reserved through web portal at www.dart.org/ridepara or (214) 515-7272.

The following transit centers will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with DART staff to assist riders at each location:

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

Addison Transit Center

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

South Garland Transit Center

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

The following stations will be available between 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.:

Parker Road Station

Ledbetter Station

Downtown Garland Station

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area and has provided additional information available at www.dart.org/winterweather.