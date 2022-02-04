DART Suspends All Rail, Bus Service Due to ‘Untenable Ice Conditions'

DART says they're temporarily suspending all rail and bus service in North Texas "due to the untenable ice conditions" in the area.

All bus and rail services will be halted from noon Friday until noon Sunday, Feb. 6.

All subscription trips for DART Paratransit have been canceled with the exception of trips for medical purposes, such as those for dialysis treatment. Paratransit services will resume on Monday, Feb. 7.

DART advises that passengers who need emergency service should contact the DART Customer Information Center at 214-979-1111.

With the National Weather Service (NWS) having issued a Hard Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. Saturday morning icy and slick road conditions in North Texas are not expected to dramatically improve until later this weekend.

"While road conditions across the region continue to remain extremely dangerous, DART recommends everyone avoid travel wherever possible," DART said in a statement Friday.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday, Feb. 4 and will operate a normal Saturday schedule on Saturday, Feb. 5. Services will return to normal operations on Monday, Feb. 7.

"DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees and to determine service restoration based on weather conditions," DART said.

Riders can stay informed about service change updates by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.