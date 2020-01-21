Meetings Set for Cotton Belt Line Connecting North Texas Counties

By 2022, the new DART Silver Line or Cotton Belt Line should be ready for service. The 26-mile commuter train line will connect Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties. It will run from DFW Airport to Shiloh Road in Plano.

A meeting Tuesday is the first in a series of meeting for residents and business owners to get information and voice their concerns.

The new train line doesn’t come without some concern and controversy from neighborhoods near the rail line. North Dallas residents spoke out against the line in August 2019, saying they were concerned with the trains close to their backyards.

The line starts in Plano and ends at Dallas Fort Worth International Airports with stops in Dallas, Carrollton, Coppell, Richardson, Addison and Grapevine.

Meetings Information:

Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The Sound at Cypress Waters -

Town Hall Room (second floor)

3111 Olympus Blvd., Dallas, TX 75019

Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Addison Conference Center

15650 Addison Road, Addison, TX 75001

Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Richardson Civic Center - Richardson Room

411 West Arapaho Road, Richardson, TX 75080

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel

Lalique Ballroom

15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison, TX 75001