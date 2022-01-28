DART passengers contending with a major bus route overhaul are also voicing concerns about crime.

New figures from the transit agency indicate a surge in crime on buses, trains and at stations.

A report to the DART Board of Directors shows Group A Offenses increased 28% in 2021 compared with the year before. Arrests rose 44%.

Group A Offenses include Assault, Robbery, Homicide, Human Trafficking, Burglary, Vandalism, Sex Offenses and Drug Crimes.

There were 314 total offenses and 259 total arrests. DART also wrote more citations, including fare evasion and increased trespass warnings.

Passenger Jana Hadas who rides on a train each day from Plano and connects to a bus for her job in the medical district said she has noticed confusion with the new bus routes.

Hadas said she has also seen an increase in homeless people sleeping in the trains.

“I'm kind of afraid. First thing you get on the train, you want to be close to the button, you can push the button, have your phone next to you,” she said.

She took pictures of what she has seen and called DART police on one occasion when those other riders were menacing. But it was many stops later before the police responded to the train.

Hadas said in the past there were more people on trains checking tickets.

“During my ride, they had two, three times they check my pass. Now, you hardly see anybody doing this,” she said.

Spokesman Gordon Shattles said DART has extended the offer of free rides through February 7 to help people get used to the new bus routes. So, no one is asked to get off trains for now.

“As long as our riders follow the DART code of conduct, they have the right to ride the system as all of us do,” Shattles said.

DART has a police force of nearly 200 people and more are being added.

“We are currently hiring for another 43 officers as well as another 27 fare enforcement officers,” Shattles said.

Last month NBC5 heard from people who were victims of violence on DART trains.

Steven Lange said he was struck in the head with a bottle by a person who came up from behind him.

“It was violent. There was no provoking,” Lange said. “I just think the public should know this, just for their safety. DART should be aware that I’m concerned as a passenger of the train.”

Damion Rodriguez died after injuries he suffered in a November train attack. His widow Robbin Rodriguez said was concerned about safety on the train.

“He was always telling me something was going on with the trains and I would always ask him, ‘Where are the police or whatever?’ There was never any police around,” she said.

In both cases, the people involved were told that DART surveillance video from trains and on platforms might help detectives find the people responsible.

Rodriguez and Lange both told NBC 5 Friday they have heard nothing from DART police since initial statements were taken.

Shattles said both cases remain under investigation.

Jana Hadas said the safety issues have her considering use of her car instead of public transportation.

“If you see something like this on the train, you don't want to ride it tomorrow, you know,” she said.

Shattles said 221 DART employees are currently out sick or in quarantine for exposure to COVID-19. Some of them are DART police officers.

He said the agency is also seeking to hire transit operators.

And Shattles said DART people are still working to update all 10,000 bus stop signs with the revised information in the 700 square mile DART service area that includes 13 cities. The new bus routes started January 24.