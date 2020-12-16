DART

DART Pours First Concrete for Silver Line Rail Project

DART said it anticipates beginning revenue service in early 2023

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is celebrating the first official pour of concrete for the future Silver Line Regional Rail with a ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at the intersection of Preston Road and the Keller Springs Road in Dallas.

The 26-mile Silver Line Regional Rail Project is under construction between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano, and it includes 10 new stations.

When completed, the $1.2 billion Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station, providing access to Downtown Fort Worth, Grapevine, and various other Tarrant County locales.

The line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority A-train commuter rail line, providing access to various Denton County locales, and DART's Green Line, providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton station.

DART said it anticipates beginning revenue service in early 2023.

