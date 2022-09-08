DART Police Reaccredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation

Dallas Area Rapid Transit says their police department has once again been accredited in the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation (TPCAF) Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

DART said the program is voluntary and to receive accreditation police agencies must "prove their compliance with 170 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices."

Some of the best practices include directives on unlawful harassment, deadly force training, off-duty employment, vehicle pursuits, hostage incidents, and methods for searching and transporting adults, among dozens of others.

"These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual's rights," DART said in a statement.

DART, who announced last month they'd hired Charles Cato as their new chief of police, has about 250 licensed officers, 110 fare enforcement officers and 67 support staff.

The DART Police Department is one of only 184 accredited agencies in the State of Texas, out of over 2,700 law enforcement agencies.

DART has been an accredited agency since 2014, achieving re-accreditation status twice since its initial accreditation.

To learn more about the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation (TPCAF) Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, click here.