DART Passengers, Operators Required to Wear Face Masks Through September

The Transportation Security Administration has extended the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through September 13, 2021.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit said it will continue to require CDC approved face masks be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers and operators at all times while on DART vehicles or properties.

These DART vehicles and properties include buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, Trinity Railway Express trains, at DART stations, on platforms, in buildings and on-board the Dallas Streetcar, DART said.

DART said that refusing to wear a mask, unless exempted or excluded under the CDC guidelines, is a violation of federal law and failure to comply will result in denial of boarding or removal, and passengers may be subject to federal penalties.

Face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers are installed on all buses, light rail vehicles, and Dallas streetcars and will continue to be available to all passengers, DART said.

DART said that if a passenger is concerned with someone not wearing a mask, they can contact DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111, or use the "DART Say Something" app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.