DART Offers GoPass Tap Card at Discount

DART is offering its GoPass Tap Card for half price to people who participate in any of eight support assistance programs.

The GoPass Tap Card is a reloadable transit card that DART riders can tap to board a bus or a train.

The new program is meant to lend a hand to riders who need assistance to afford public transit. People are eligible if they participate in the Children's Health Insurance Program, Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Housing Choice Vouchers, Medicaid, Medicare or the Texas Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Participants must apply in person and buy a GoPass Tap Card loaded with $6.

For more information about how to apply, click here.