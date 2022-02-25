DART Maintains Suspended Rail and Limited Bus Service Through Friday

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has announced that it is maintaining Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans through the end of service on Friday due to the continuing weather conditions across North Texas.

DART said rail operations will remain suspended, and bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to DART, operations teams are working diligently to complete inspections and make necessary repairs to the light rail right-of-way to return to regular service on Saturday morning.

The final determination of the service schedule will be confirmed Friday afternoon, DART said.

According to DART, riders should continue to verify travel changes on the DART website or by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.

DART said in light of the current forecast of refreezing of roadways and overpasses Friday evening, riders should expect delays until noon Saturday when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing.

DART will continue to operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations, the agency said. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website at www.dart.org/winterweather. Shuttle bus service will be available every 45 minutes.

For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District, Route 560/960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul, and Pearl/Arts District stations.

Passengers should look for the red "Rail Disruption" bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus, DART said.

According to DART, bus routes will operate on normal Sunday schedules with limited service added on express routes 306, 308, 378, and 383 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The Trinity Railway Express will operate a regular weekday service Saturday. More information is available at https://trinityrailwayexpress.org/.

DART said the Dallas Streetcar will not operate at this time, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District.

According to DART, GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones. Information about GoLink services is available at www.dart.org/riding/GoLink.asp.

All DART Paratransit subscription trips for Friday will be canceled except trips for medical purposes, DART said. To check the status of a trip visit www.dart.org/ridepara or call 214-515-7272.

DART said the following transit centers will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. to ensure riders stay warm and assist with travel planning. DART staff will be at each location to allow riders into the transit center.

Addison Transit Center

Arapaho Center Station

Buckner Station

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

Downtown Garland Station

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

Lake June Station

Ledbetter Station

Parker Road Station

South Garland Transit Center

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location will be available between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., DART said.

Due to the TSA Security Directive which remains in place through March 18, a CDC-approved face mask must be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers, operators, and contractors at all times. DART said social distancing will also be enforced.

DART said the agency will continue to monitor the weather conditions across North Texas for the safety of passengers and employees.

More information about DART's Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans is available at www.dart.org/winterweather.