DART Lines Damaged After Car Flies Off Houston Street Viaduct Onto Tracks Below

Dallas Area Rapid Transit train passengers should expect delays in downtown Dallas Monday after a car went flying off the Houston Street Viaduct and landed onto train track equipment below, officials say.

According to a DART spokesman, a car was speeding down South Houston Street when it launched over the bridge wall and into trees next to the train tracks below at about 12:30 a.m.

Two women who were in the car abandoned it and fled, the official said. It's not known whether they were injured in the crash.

Electricity wires along the DART rail tracks were damaged, the official said. Further damage was caused to a train that later traveled into the affected area.

A DART official at the scene said it could take days to complete repairs.

Red and Blue line passengers should expect delays, DART said in a rider alert. Shuttle buses will take passengers from the Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station and Victory Station to 8th and Corinth Station.

NBC 5 News

Traffic on Houston Street was not affected.

Dallas police are investigating.