DART Installs New Interactive Kiosks Across North Texas

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has begun to install more than 300 interactive digital kiosks across the service network.

DART will launch the first interactive kiosks at JB Jackson Jr. Transit Center in Dallas.

"Developing transportation and connectivity options is a critical part of improving the quality of life for both DART riders and all North Texas residents," Gary Thomas, DART President/Executive Director, said. "DART is committed to making our entire multimodal transit system flexible, reliable and easy to use by integrating user-centered mobility technology solutions that empower our customers to make travel decisions based on the schedules and modes that work best for them."

DART's new interactive kiosks will allow residents and visitors to discover and rediscover North Texas with:

Real-time transit information to enhance the overall travel experience

Free, fast and reliable Wi-Fi at DART stations coming this summer

Enhanced safety with additional cameras and fast connections to DART Police

Easy access to social services

Translation in nine different languages

Interactive guides to find things to do, places to go and deals along the way

Localized and customized deals from area merchants and partners

"This is the first time we have seen a deployment positively impact all communities within a region, and we can't wait to see each kiosk come online," Tom Touchet, CEO and President of Smart City Media, said. "DART has been passionate about this cause from the start and their partners - all with deep roots in the area - share their dedication and focus on this project and what it means for North Texas locally and nationally."

The interactive digital kiosks allow DART riders to engage with community partners, local merchants and local events. The kiosks are also equipped with high-resolution cameras, allowing for an increased video monitoring presence by the DART Police Department.

"It has been exciting to work with DART and Smart City Media, as well as our other operating partners," said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. "As each kiosk is placed into the various site locations, we are reminded of how rewarding it is for us to lead the team that is bringing innovative connectivity solutions to DART's smart media communication platform, which will provide many benefits to its passengers."