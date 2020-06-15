DART Installing COVID-19 Shields on All Buses

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has installed 511 respiratory droplet shields throughout the bus fleet since mid-March to help protect operators and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 plexiglass shields are made of high-impact plexiglass and are being installed between the operator and passengers.

DART began installing the shields as a safety measure to protect operators.

The shields are in addition to enhanced cleaning procedures for both buses and trains to protect both passengers and bus operators.

Shields are currently available on 75% of the DART bus fleet, with the goal of full installation on the entire fleet of more than 600 buses before July 1.

