DART GoLink Pilot Program for South Dallas Starts Monday

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit South Dallas GoLink program, an on-demand, personalized, curb-to-curb service for areas around South Dallas and Fair Park, will begin its six-month pilot program on Monday.

According to DART, the South Dallas/Fair Park Transportation Initiative group completed a survey of 200 residents in zip codes 75210 and 75215 that identified concerns that the pilot program aims to rectify.

The SDFP group noted that the South Dallas-Fair Park neighborhood has extensive bus and rail service, but that bus travel within the neighborhood can be difficult for very short trips, particularly to the recreation center and grocery stores, DART said.

The area is currently served by four DART rail stations, including MLK, Jr. Station, Fair Park Station, Hatcher Station, and Cedars Station, as well as 10 bus routes.

The GoLink program is already available in Western Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Southeast Garland, Glenn Heights, Inland Port, South Irving, Kleberg/Rylie, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, North Dallas, Park Cities, Legacy West, Far North Plano, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks, and Rowlett.

According to DART, the GoLink pilot for South Dallas and Fair Park will cost $50,000.

The program will include one dedicated accessible taxi, supplemented by Uber Pool, and will cover an area of just under nine square miles, DART said.

Additional information about GoLink can be found at www.dart.org/golink.