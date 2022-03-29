DART Extends ‘GoPass' Discount Program to Dec. 31

On Tuesday, DART announced they are extending the Discount GoPass Tap Card pilot program.

The program will be offered through Dec. 31, 2022 and provides riders using any one of nine support assistance programs with a 50% discount on the regular price of a DART pass.

The DFW transportation service kickstarted the program to ensure riders had access to their day-to-day tasks such as work, doctors appointments, and education opportunities all at an affordable cost.

To be eligible for DART services at half the fare riders must receive:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program)

TANF (Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families)

CEAP (Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program)

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

Housing Choice Vouchers

DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas program

Medicaid

Medicare

Texas WIC (Texas Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children)

Qualifying participants can register online, in person at 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75202, or by calling 972-482-6491.

For more information, visit DART.org/TapForHalf or call the Customer Service line at 214-979-1111, Option 1.