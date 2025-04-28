Fans utilizing mass-transit during the '26 FIFA World Cup could use a mix of TRE trains and a DART "bus bridge" under a preliminary draft presented this week.

The board of directors for Dallas Area Rapid Transit is expected to receive the update during a meeting on Tuesday, which details transportation planning efforts leading up to the World Cup in June 2026.

According to online documents, DART would propose utilizing Trinity Railway Express trains between Victory Station outside the American Airlines Center and the CentrePoint station in Fort Worth to transport approximately 5,800 game-related riders.

From there, a last-mile connection to AT&T Stadium would be made available via private shuttle, paid for by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

Additionally, DART proposes utilizing what it calls a "bus bridge" of an estimated 50 DART buses utilizing a directional express lane on I-30 between Victory Station and a parking lot at AT&T Stadium, to accommodate another 4,000 fans.

DART estimates the effort will cost approximately $18.2 million, with nearly half coming from extending TRE trains to 4 cars each, to increase per train capacity to 584 passengers.

Each of the 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are required to submit a variety of plans to FIFA for review and approval, including for transportation.

A preliminary draft from the North Texas host committee was submitted last month with a final FIFA approved version expected to be ready by next March.

The DART Board of Directors is expected to receive the updated FIFA transportation planning briefing at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.