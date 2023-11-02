DART bus driver shot and robbed of vehicle, woman arrested

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department is investigating after a bus driver was shot and robbed while on the job.

The shooting happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the J.B. Jackson Junior Transit Center near Fair Park.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, a DART bus operator was walking out to his car after his shift ended when a woman attacked, shot and robbed him of his car.

DART was not able to confirm what led up to the shooting and whether the woman had been a passenger.

She took off but was arrested and the car was recovered, according to DART spokesman Gordon Shattles.

The employee is not being identified but suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Baylor Medical Center.

“The important thing for us is the operation was not seriously injured, the suspect is definitely under arrest and for our other riders, no one was injured,” said Shattles.

It is unclear whether a DART police officer or security guard was present at the time of the shooting.

DART rotates agents throughout its 65 stations and 164 trains to ensure passenger and staff safety.