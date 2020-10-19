DART Brings GoLink Service to Irving and Garland Starting Monday

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is bringing GoLink to Southeast Garland and South Irving beginning on Monday.

GoLink is a personalized, curb-to-curb service that serves riders on demand in zones across North Texas.

The service is already available in Farmers Branch, Far North Plano, Glenn Heights, Inland Port, Kleberg and Rylie, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, Legacy West, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks, North Dallas, Park Cities, Rowlett and Western Carrollton.

In the South Irving zone, the service operates out of the Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station, allowing GoLink riders to connect to other DART services.

In the Southeast Garland zone, the service operates out of the Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center.

GoLink service will be offered Monday through Friday, except on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day, DART said.

According to DART, all GoLink trips require a booking. Riders can book and pay for trips by using the GoPass app or by calling 214-515-7272. Phone reservations can be made Monday through Friday beginning at 4:30 a.m. and must be made in advance. Only same-day trips are accepted.

Walk-ons are not allowed when using the GoLink service, DART said.

Riders should purchase their fare using a contactless payment method, including credit, debit or GoPass Tap card in the GoPass app or over the phone. Cash fares, paper passes and vouchers are not accepted, DART said.

To learn more about GoLink, visit DART.org/GoLink or call 214-515-7272.