DART Board of Directors Announces Nadine Lee as New President and Chief Executive Officer

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Nadine Lee as its new president and chief executive officer.

Lee will assume her new position on July 12.

According to DART, Lee is an transit industry leader and engineer who has worked in the transportation industry for nearly 30 years.

"The DART Board is pleased to welcome a leader of Nadine's caliber and experience to direct the agency during these challenging and exciting times," Paul N. Wageman, chairman of the DART Board of Directors, said. "DART is an essential resource for the residents of our region, as well as a growth engine for all of North Texas. Nadine possesses the passion and expertise to grow DART into an even greater, more successful organization, and to create a lasting impact for our customers and local communities."

Before joining DART, Lee served as the chief of staff of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority where she coordinated programs and services across the nation's third busiest transit agency. She also led an effort to make bus service more equitable and dependable for residents, DART said.

She also served as the deputy chief innovation officer in Metro's Office of Extraordinary Innovation where she led the development of Vision 2028, Metro's 10-year strategic plan to improve mobility and quality-of-life for Los Angeles County residents.

"I am honored to be selected for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated and talented professionals," Lee said. "DART's employees have always demonstrated a deep commitment and dedication to its customers, mission, and each other. I look forward to building on the foundation that has been created here and developing new programs and opportunities for the customers and communities we serve."

Prior to her tenure at Metro, she led the development and implementation of the Flatiron Flyer Bus Rapid Transit for Denver's Regional Transportation District, a project that produced a 40% increase in corridor ridership in its first few months of service, DART said.

Lee also led RTD's Northwest Rail and Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility projects in the FasTracks Program.

According to DART, Lee was appointed to the Leadership APTA Committee in 2019 and is a past director of the WTS International board. She was also honored as the WTS International Woman of the Year in 2019.

A registered Professional Engineer in Colorado and Kansas, Lee received her B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia, DART said.

"Nadine's deep knowledge and understanding of how growing transportation choices can improve the quality of life for customers aligns perfectly with DART's longstanding mission," David Leininger, DART's interim president & chief executive officer, said. "I am confident that her distinguished track record of leadership and innovation will ensure the agency's continued success in serving the residents of North Texas."