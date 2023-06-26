DART awarded $25 million DOT grant to build trails along Silver Line

DART will use a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to build trails along the Silver Line.

The office of U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX, 32nd District) announced the award Friday saying it will fund the construction of approximately 5.2 miles of shared-use trail including safety treatments, which will be built from Meandering Way in Dallas to Shiloh Road in Plano and will directly connect to several Silver Line rail station platforms.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for our community, and this grant will help DART with this important project that spans from Dallas to Plano along the Silver Line," said Allred in a statement. "With our region's rapid growth, these types of investments are critical, and I will keep working with local leaders to ensure we can create jobs, reduce congestion and grow our economy by investing in our infrastructure."

Allred, who is a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, championed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is estimated to deliver at least $35 billion to Texas over the next five years, with $15 billion allocated so far.

The DART grant was supported by the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

The 26-mile Silver Line extends from the north side of Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Shiloh Road in Plano. The line traverses seven cities (Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano) and weaves through three counties (Tarrant, Dallas, Collin). Service on the Silver Line is expected to begin sometime in either late 2025 or mid-2026.