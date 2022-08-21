DART Announces New Chief of Police

Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit, commonly known as DART, the department announced in a press release.

Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including officers, security services and related functions in the transit's daily operations. He will lead a team of over 250 licensed officers, 110 fare enforcement officers and 67 support staff.

"We are very excited to welcome a compassionate leader and true public servant like Chief Cato to the DART team," Nadine S. Lee, DART president and CEO, said. "His exemplary background in law enforcement as well as his experience in developing and expanding cross-agency collaborations provides our police department and the entire agency fresh perspective for enhancing security in the transit system as we continue to serve the residents of the North Texas region."

Cato joins the department from the City of Mesquite where he served as the chief of police there. Prior to that role, he was the first assistant chief of police at the Dallas Police Department.

"I am honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead the dedicated women and men of the DART Police Department," Cato said. "I look forward to continuing the DART police department's community-oriented policing efforts so that we can build and expand on the strong bonds we have developed with both our service area cities as well as the citizens we serve."

Chief Cato will assume his role on Sept. 6, 2022.