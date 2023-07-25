DART adds 100 new security officers to improve customer safety

One hundred new security officers will join DART as a measure to improve public safety for riders.

The new Transit Security Officers (TSO) will join the staff of 252 DART Police Officers and Fare Enforcement Officers.

The TSO program will fully launch in mid-August, but officers have already begun to patrol DART vehicles.

"The addition of security officers on trains and platforms is just one of many of our ongoing efforts to provide the safest commuting experience for our customers," said Charlie Cato, DART chief of police. "Having a visible presence on as many of our vehicles as possible will be an important deterrent to misconduct, and I hope it also demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers to keep them safe."

The program is a component of a number of security improvements DART is planning. Technology enhancements, physical deterrents and collaborative partnerships are also expected to occur, according to DART officials.