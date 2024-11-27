Dancer from Allen is among new class of Radio City Rockettes

The holiday season and Radio City Rockettes go hand-in-hand. For many, watching the iconic dance team perform is part of an annual tradition. That includes Solé Mitchell's family in Allen.

"Ever since I can remember, every year for Thanksgiving me and my family would gather around the TV for the Thanksgiving Day Parade," Mitchell said. "Watching them dance, and they're so graceful and strong, so inspiring. I know for me ever since I've seen them, I've always wanted to be a Rockette!"

Now Mitchell is a Rockette. She is among 17 new dancers on the line this year.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was little," Mitchell said.

Mitchell started taking dance classes at the Academy of Dance Arts in Allen when she was 4 years old. She went on to dance at SMU and then followed her dreams to the Rockettes. She performs multiple shows a day at Radio City Music Hall

"You always feel the energy from the audience here at Radio City," Mitchell said smiling. "It's such a strong, positive feedback every time I'm on stage."

Mitchell said she's keenly aware there are little girls, like she once was, in the audience watching and dreaming.

"My main goal is to make sure that every little girl sees themselves on the stage," Mitchell said, noting she didn't often see dancers who looked like her growing up. "That's what I love so much about the Rockettes, because they always strive to make the line more and more diverse every single year...I just want every little girl to look up at me and say, 'Oh if she can do it, then I definitely can!'"

If you're in New York City over the holidays, you can get tickets to see the Rockettes perform here.