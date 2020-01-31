Dallas Zoo’s Tiger Predicts 2020 Super Bowl Winner

One of the Dallas Zoo's big cats has predicted the winner of this year's Super Bowl.

8-year-old Sumatran tiger Kuasa made his prediction Friday morning, choosing between watermelon treats representing the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After checking out both of the watermelons, Kuasa chose to eat the one representing the 49ers, placing his bet on the biggest game of the year.

Kuasa came to the Dallas Zoo in March of 2019 on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, and some estimates suggest that there are only 400 left in the wild. They are the smallest of the six subspecies of tigers and are native to the small island of Sumatra in western Indonesia.