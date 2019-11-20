Dallas Zoo Welcomes Two White-Cheeked Gibbons

Two white-cheeked gibbons named Daxin and Tualang are the newest residents at the Dallas Zoo

By Hannah Jones

GibbonsDallasZoo
Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is welcoming two new residents.

Two white-cheeked gibbons named Daxin and Tualang came to the Dallas Zoo based on a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan. Gibbons are critically endangered, and the plan aims to ensure the long-term survival of the species. 

White-cheeked gibbons like Daxin and Tualang are primates native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia. Gibbons are the most bipedal of all non-human primates, which means that they often walk on two feet.

Visitors at the Dallas Zoo can see the new gibbons at Primate Place enclosure. 

